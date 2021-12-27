Box: Madison, Illinois 55, Belleville East 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Madison, Illinois
|7
|11
|19
|18
|55
|Belleville East
|10
|11
|7
|20
|48
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Madison, Illinois
|9-2
|0-0
|607/55
|528/48
|Belleville East
|8-2
|3-0
|625/57
|501/46
|Madison, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eric Hurst (#1, 6-4, PF, Sr.)
|26
|10-14
|0-1
|6-13
|0
|DeAngelo Enlow (#5, 6-4, PF, Sr.)
|12
|5-12
|0
|2-4
|2
|Denim Eastling (#30, 5-11, SG, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-3
|0-3
|4
|Derrion Enlow (#2, 6-1, G, So.)
|7
|2-7
|0-1
|3-7
|2
|Erwin Baker Jr. (#4, 6-1, PG, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|23
|3-5
|5-11
|2-2
|3
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)
|13
|5-8
|1-11
|0
|3
|Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-4
|2
