Box: Madison, Illinois 55, Belleville East 48
Box: Madison, Illinois 55, Belleville East 48

1234Final
Madison, Illinois711191855
Belleville East101172048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Madison, Illinois9-20-0607/55528/48
Belleville East8-23-0625/57501/46
Madison, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eric Hurst (#1, 6-4, PF, Sr.)2610-140-16-130
DeAngelo Enlow (#5, 6-4, PF, Sr.)125-1202-42
Denim Eastling (#30, 5-11, SG, Sr.)84-60-30-34
Derrion Enlow (#2, 6-1, G, So.)72-70-13-72
Erwin Baker Jr. (#4, 6-1, PG, Sr.)200-12-22
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)233-55-112-23
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)135-81-1103
Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)51-11-301
T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)42-30-101
Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)31-201-42
Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

