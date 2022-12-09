 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Maplewood-RH 53, Medicine and Bioscience 15

  • 0
Final
Medicine and Bioscience15
Maplewood-RH53
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-20-048/24128/64
Maplewood-RH2-40-0275/138279/140

People are also reading…

Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abraham Nayou (#14, 5-10, G, Fr.)146-110-12-32
Eric Shaw (#3, 6-3, G, Jr.)147-130-30-10
Micah Boone (#20, 6-2, F, So.)73-601-22
Christian Hagens (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)63-60-102
Eli Chase (#23, 6-8, F, Sr.)42-2000
TJ Walker (#12, 6-3, G)42-40-103
Jairus Gustin (#30, 6-1, G, So.)21-1000
Mike Gavin (#5, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-20-201
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

Kennard Davis, senior, Vashon

Kennard Davis, senior, Vashon

A 6-foot-6 and 205-pound swingman, Davis averaged more than 11 points and 5 rebounds per game as a junior. Led the Wolverines with 21 blocks a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News