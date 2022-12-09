Box: Maplewood-RH 53, Medicine and Bioscience 15

|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|15
|Maplewood-RH
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-2
|0-0
|48/24
|128/64
|Maplewood-RH
|2-4
|0-0
|275/138
|279/140
People are also reading…
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abraham Nayou (#14, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|14
|6-11
|0-1
|2-3
|2
|Eric Shaw (#3, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|14
|7-13
|0-3
|0-1
|0
|Micah Boone (#20, 6-2, F, So.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Christian Hagens (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|Eli Chase (#23, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|TJ Walker (#12, 6-3, G)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|Jairus Gustin (#30, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mike Gavin (#5, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1