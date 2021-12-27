 Skip to main content
Box: Maplewood-RH 56, Medicine and Bioscience 41
Box: Maplewood-RH 56, Medicine and Bioscience 41

1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience71381341
Maplewood-RH184161856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience1-71-2293/37533/67
Maplewood-RH3-51-1403/50390/49
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Thomas (#22)15701-10
Arnez Newton (#25)12404-60
Elham Matin (#3, Sr.)7112-23
Ezra Spruiel (#11, So.)6202-30
Angelo Tucci (#33, Jr.)1001-20
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Miller (#1, 6-0, Sr.)241004-81
Tommy Welker (#32, 5-11, Sr.)16702-23
Eric Shaw (#3, 6-1, So.)126002
Micah Boone (#23, 6-1, Fr.)21001
Caleb Clark (#35, 6-3, Jr.)21003
