Box: Maplewood-RH 56, Medicine and Bioscience 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|7
|13
|8
|13
|41
|Maplewood-RH
|18
|4
|16
|18
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|1-7
|1-2
|293/37
|533/67
|Maplewood-RH
|3-5
|1-1
|403/50
|390/49
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Thomas (#22)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|0
|Arnez Newton (#25)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|0
|Elham Matin (#3, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|3
|Ezra Spruiel (#11, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|0
|Angelo Tucci (#33, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Miller (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|24
|10
|0
|4-8
|1
|Tommy Welker (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|3
|Eric Shaw (#3, 6-1, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Micah Boone (#23, 6-1, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Clark (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
Tags
