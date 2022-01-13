Box: Maplewood-RH 74, Lutheran North 69

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Maplewood-RH
|16
|19
|16
|23
|74
|Lutheran North
|24
|15
|14
|16
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|5-5
|2-1
|544/54
|494/49
|Lutheran North
|2-7
|1-1
|538/54
|578/58
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Micah Grawer (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|25
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Tommy Welker (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|21
|5
|2
|5-6
|3
|Jeramiah Posley (#34)
|17
|8
|0
|1-3
|0
|Jacob Miller (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Eric Shaw (#3, 6-1, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|4
|Christian Hagans (#50)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Maplewood-RH
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.