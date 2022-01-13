 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Maplewood-RH 74, Lutheran North 69
0 comments

Box: Maplewood-RH 74, Lutheran North 69

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Maplewood-RH1619162374
Lutheran North2415141669
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maplewood-RH5-52-1544/54494/49
Lutheran North2-71-1538/54578/58
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Micah Grawer (#14, 5-11, Sr.)2511101
Tommy Welker (#32, 5-11, Sr.)21525-63
Jeramiah Posley (#34)17801-30
Jacob Miller (#1, 6-0, Sr.)6111-23
Eric Shaw (#3, 6-1, So.)3003-44
Christian Hagans (#50)2002-20
Maplewood-RH
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News