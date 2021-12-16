Box: Maplewood-RH 76, Gateway Science Academy 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Science Academy
|4
|12
|15
|2
|33
|Maplewood-RH
|19
|25
|22
|10
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-5
|0-0
|134/27
|335/67
|Maplewood-RH
|3-3
|1-1
|315/63
|271/54
|Gateway Science Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eric Shaw (#3, 6-1, So.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-4
|3
|Micah Grawer (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-1
|1
|Tommy Welker (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-3
|3
|Jacob Miller (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-4
|4
|Mike Gavin (#5, 6-0, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Asher Douchant (#44, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Brinkley (#10, 5-11, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Micah Boone (#23, 6-1, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Clark (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
