 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Maplewood-RH 76, Gateway Science Academy 33
0 comments

Box: Maplewood-RH 76, Gateway Science Academy 33

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Gateway Science Academy41215233
Maplewood-RH1925221076
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Science Academy0-50-0134/27335/67
Maplewood-RH3-31-1315/63271/54
Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eric Shaw (#3, 6-1, So.)20804-43
Micah Grawer (#14, 5-11, Sr.)17801-11
Tommy Welker (#32, 5-11, Sr.)17801-33
Jacob Miller (#1, 6-0, Sr.)10311-44
Mike Gavin (#5, 6-0, So.)42001
Asher Douchant (#44, 5-11, Jr.)21000
Marcus Brinkley (#10, 5-11, Fr.)21001
Micah Boone (#23, 6-1, Fr.)21000
Caleb Clark (#35, 6-3, Jr.)21003
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News