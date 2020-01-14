Box: Maplewood-RH 51, Brentwood 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|6
|9
|17
|16
|48
|Maplewood-RH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|5-4
|1-1
|533/59
|448/50
|Maplewood-RH
|4-9
|1-0
|625/69
|796/88
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|17
|6-9
|1-5
|2-5
|2
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|17
|6-9
|0
|5-14
|3
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|Justin Erby (#22)
|3
|0-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.