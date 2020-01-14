Box: Maplewood-RH 51, Brentwood 48
Box: Maplewood-RH 51, Brentwood 48

1234Final
Brentwood69171648
Maplewood-RH000051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood5-41-1533/59448/50
Maplewood-RH4-91-0625/69796/88
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)176-91-52-52
Jordan Mitchell (#35)176-905-143
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)63-30-203
Justin Erby (#22)30-41-400
Ian Thorton (#50)30-21-201
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)21-2002
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
