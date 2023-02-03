|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|7
|7
|9
|4
|27
|Marissa
|7
|16
|10
|8
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|2-14
|0-7
|496/31
|845/53
|Marissa
|15-5
|6-2
|989/62
|787/49
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brock Portz (#1, 5-8, G, So.)
|16
|7-10
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Chrisean Charleston (#2, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Chase Hurst (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-11
|1-3
|0
|1
|Garett Harrell (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-8
|0-1
|1-4
|5
|Hayden Steinwagner (#32, 6-1, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tanner Middendorf (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|Landon Schmersahl (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-3
|0