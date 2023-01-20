Box: Marissa 46, Maryville Christian 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Maryville Christian
|13
|5
|2
|21
|41
|Marissa
|11
|6
|14
|15
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maryville Christian
|8-10
|1-4
|819/46
|775/43
|Marissa
|13-5
|4-2
|893/50
|727/40
|Maryville Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Hurst (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|17
|2
|2
|7-10
|0
|Garett Harrell (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-6
|3
|Tanner Middendorf (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|1
|Landon Schmersahl (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0