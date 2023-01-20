 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marissa 46, Maryville Christian 41

  • 0
1234Final
Maryville Christian13522141
Marissa116141546
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maryville Christian8-101-4819/46775/43
Marissa13-54-2893/50727/40

Maryville Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Hurst (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)17227-100
Garett Harrell (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)12306-63
Tanner Middendorf (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)10031-21
Landon Schmersahl (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)7112-20
