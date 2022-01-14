 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marissa 49, Dupo 25
1234Final
Dupo558725
Marissa158151149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Dupo3-112-4447/32782/56
Marissa10-74-1864/62799/57
Dupo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Hurst (#5)162401
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)13601-40
Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)8204-62
Chrisean Charleston (#2)6202-21
Tanner Middendorf (#24)42002
Chase Weis (#4)21002
