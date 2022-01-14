Box: Marissa 49, Dupo 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Dupo
|5
|5
|8
|7
|25
|Marissa
|15
|8
|15
|11
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Dupo
|3-11
|2-4
|447/32
|782/56
|Marissa
|10-7
|4-1
|864/62
|799/57
|Dupo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-4
|0
|Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|2
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Tanner Middendorf (#24)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Chase Weis (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
Tags
