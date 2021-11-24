 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marissa 52, Lovejoy 44
0 comments

Box: Marissa 52, Lovejoy 44

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Marissa716151452
Lovejoy141321544
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa1-20-0129/43170/57
Lovejoy0-30-0126/42181/60
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Hurst (#5)364513-172
Tanner Middendorf (#24)6111-33
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)5201-25
Chase Weis (#4)3003-42
Chrisean Charleston (#2)21000
LovejoyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shantez Holliday (#1, Jr.)24913-42
Jamal Brown (#11)9303-85
Jeremiah McLorn (#3)72104
Reed Birlwind (#2)2002-42
Michael McCallum (Jr.)2100-25
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News