Box: Marissa 52, Lovejoy 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|7
|16
|15
|14
|52
|Lovejoy
|14
|13
|2
|15
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|1-2
|0-0
|129/43
|170/57
|Lovejoy
|0-3
|0-0
|126/42
|181/60
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|36
|4
|5
|13-17
|2
|Tanner Middendorf (#24)
|6
|1
|1
|1-3
|3
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Chase Weis (#4)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lovejoy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shantez Holliday (#1, Jr.)
|24
|9
|1
|3-4
|2
|Jamal Brown (#11)
|9
|3
|0
|3-8
|5
|Jeremiah McLorn (#3)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Reed Birlwind (#2)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Michael McCallum (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|5
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.