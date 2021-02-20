Box: Marissa 55, Lebanon, Illinois 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|4
|8
|11
|14
|37
|Marissa
|19
|14
|14
|8
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|1-3
|0-3
|186/46
|224/56
|Marissa
|1-2
|1-2
|103/26
|122/30
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)
|10
|4-4
|0
|2-3
|3
|Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)
|9
|2-3
|0
|5-6
|5
|Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|4
|Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-7
|0-5
|6-6
|5
|Jake Burger (#23, C, So.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Isaiah Cunningham (#3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1