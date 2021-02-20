 Skip to main content
Box: Marissa 55, Lebanon, Illinois 37
Box: Marissa 55, Lebanon, Illinois 37

1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois48111437
Marissa191414855
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois1-30-3186/46224/56
Marissa1-21-2103/26122/30
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)104-402-33
Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)92-305-65
Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)63-4004
Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)60-70-56-65
Jake Burger (#23, C, So.)30-103-40
Isaiah Cunningham (#3, G, Sr.)21-10-201
Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)1001-21
Lebanon, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
