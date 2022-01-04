Box: Marissa 62, Sparta 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|13
|17
|14
|18
|62
|Sparta
|13
|6
|13
|19
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|9-7
|3-1
|815/51
|774/48
|Sparta
|4-8
|0-2
|650/41
|681/43
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|22
|7
|2
|2-4
|4
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|18
|4
|2
|4-4
|4
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|3
|Tanner Middendorf (#24)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|2
|Hayden Steinwagner (#15)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Marissa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
