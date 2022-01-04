 Skip to main content
Box: Marissa 62, Sparta 51
1234Final
Marissa1317141862
Sparta136131951
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa9-73-1815/51774/48
Sparta4-80-2650/41681/43
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)22722-44
Chase Hurst (#5)18424-44
Chrisean Charleston (#2)11403-53
Tanner Middendorf (#24)10311-22
Hayden Steinwagner (#15)1001-21
Marissa
Individual stats Have not been reported.
