 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marissa 65, Valmeyer 46
0 comments

Box: Marissa 65, Valmeyer 46

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Valmeyer91481546
Marissa1320211165
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valmeyer0-70-2320/46526/75
Marissa4-32-0351/50337/48
Valmeyer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)21812-43
Chase Hurst (#5)19243-61
Tanner Middendorf (#24)10311-23
Chrisean Charleston (#2)5103-61
Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)42003
Chase Weis (#4)3101-24
Carter Daughtery (#20)21002
Brock Portz (#1)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News