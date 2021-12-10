Box: Marissa 65, Valmeyer 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valmeyer
|9
|14
|8
|15
|46
|Marissa
|13
|20
|21
|11
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|0-7
|0-2
|320/46
|526/75
|Marissa
|4-3
|2-0
|351/50
|337/48
|Valmeyer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|21
|8
|1
|2-4
|3
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|19
|2
|4
|3-6
|1
|Tanner Middendorf (#24)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|3
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|1
|Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Chase Weis (#4)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Carter Daughtery (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brock Portz (#1)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
