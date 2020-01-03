Box: Marissa 80, Christ Our Rock 39
Box: Marissa 80, Christ Our Rock 39

  • 0
1234Final
Christ Our Rock14106939
Marissa1628231380
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Christ Our Rock3-40-0377/54417/60
Marissa9-51-1805/115639/91
Christ Our Rock
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Jones (#24)2910-162-53-51
Sebastion Ivory-Greer218-131-32-24
Blake Steinwagner (#11)125-802-32
Clayton Cohoon (#33)81-31-23-44
Caleb Trieb (#21)84-500-30
Kade Portz (#5)21-1001
