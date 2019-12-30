Box: Marissa 59, Christopher 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Christopher
|9
|12
|17
|14
|52
|Marissa
|8
|16
|19
|16
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Christopher
|5-2
|0-0
|448/64
|385/55
|Marissa
|8-5
|1-1
|725/104
|600/86
|Christopher
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryce Pratt (#23, 6-2, Sr.)
|24
|5
|4
|2-2
|2
|Colin Sveda (#2, 5-8, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Grant Gordon (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|2
|Kye Garver (#3, 5-8, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Gabriel Motsinger (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Mason Goins (#32, 5-10, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|2
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sebastion Ivory-Greer
|28
|8
|2
|6-7
|3
|Blake Steinwagner (#11)
|14
|4
|1
|3-3
|3
|Logan Jones (#24)
|13
|0
|3
|4-6
|0
|Austin Gilley (#15)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0