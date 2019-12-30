Box: Marissa 59, Christopher 52
Box: Marissa 59, Christopher 52

  • 0
1234Final
Christopher912171452
Marissa816191659
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Christopher5-20-0448/64385/55
Marissa8-51-1725/104600/86
ChristopherPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryce Pratt (#23, 6-2, Sr.)24542-22
Colin Sveda (#2, 5-8, So.)90303
Grant Gordon (#1, 6-0, Sr.)7210-22
Kye Garver (#3, 5-8, Jr.)60204
Gabriel Motsinger (#14, 5-11, Sr.)30103
Mason Goins (#32, 5-10, So.)3010-22
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sebastion Ivory-Greer28826-73
Blake Steinwagner (#11)14413-33
Logan Jones (#24)13034-60
Austin Gilley (#15)42000
