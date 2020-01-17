Box: Marissa 65, Waltonville 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|19
|14
|16
|16
|65
|Waltonville
|9
|8
|18
|13
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|13-5
|3-1
|1053/58
|819/46
|Waltonville
|2-5
|0-0
|281/16
|356/20
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Jones (#24)
|21
|2-2
|3-6
|8-9
|1
|Blake Steinwagner (#11)
|15
|4-10
|0
|7-10
|4
|Sebastion Ivory-Greer
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-2
|4
|Kade Portz (#5)
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|Austin Gilley (#15)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|4
|Caleb Trieb (#21)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Clayton Cohoon (#33)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Kyle Rahlfs (#4)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Marissa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.