Box: Marissa 65, Waltonville 48
1234Final
Marissa1914161665
Waltonville98181348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa13-53-11053/58819/46
Waltonville2-50-0281/16356/20
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Jones (#24)212-23-68-91
Blake Steinwagner (#11)154-1007-104
Sebastion Ivory-Greer94-901-24
Kade Portz (#5)80-22-22-20
Austin Gilley (#15)63-5004
Caleb Trieb (#21)21-100-11
Clayton Cohoon (#33)21-1001
Kyle Rahlfs (#4)21-1001
Marissa
Individual stats Have not been reported.
