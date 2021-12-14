Box: Marquette 43, Lindbergh 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|5
|6
|13
|3
|27
|Marquette
|13
|9
|11
|10
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-3
|0-0
|279/46
|248/41
|Marquette
|3-2
|0-0
|239/40
|196/33
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Connor Mikitin (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|12
|6-11
|0-5
|0
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-4
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-2
|0-2
|5-6
|0
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
Tags
