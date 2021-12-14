 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 43, Lindbergh 27
1234Final
Lindbergh5613327
Marquette139111043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh3-30-0279/46248/41
Marquette3-20-0239/40196/33
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)111304
Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)60202
Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)5201-11
Connor Mikitin (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)30100
Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)21005
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)126-110-501
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)114-40-13-42
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)92-20-25-60
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)60-22-303
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)30-11-600
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)21-2001
