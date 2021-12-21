Box: Marquette 44, Jackson 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|5-2
|0-0
|333/48
|284/41
|Jackson
|1-1
|0-0
|99/14
|88/13
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-3
|0
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-6
|0
|Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Malik (#44, 6-9, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.