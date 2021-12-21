 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 44, Jackson 41
1234Final
Marquette000044
Jackson000041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette5-20-0333/48284/41
Jackson1-10-099/1488/13
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)18802-30
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)13314-60
Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)30100
Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-5, G, Sr.)21000
Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)21000
Noah Malik (#44, 6-9, F, Jr.)21000
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)2002-20
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)2002-20
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
