Box: Marquette 50, Lafayette 47
1234Final
Marquette136151650
Lafayette816121147
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette4-20-0289/48243/40
Lafayette3-20-0299/50306/51
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)20335-62
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)9401-12
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)8211-11
Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-5, G, Sr.)6111-10
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)60202
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)1001-20
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
