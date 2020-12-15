Box: Marquette 50, Lindbergh 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|17
|11
|13
|9
|50
|Lindbergh
|4
|9
|11
|9
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|3-0
|0-0
|171/57
|76/25
|Lindbergh
|3-3
|0-0
|258/86
|253/84
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|1
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|3
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|2-3
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|0-4
|1-5
|2-2
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-6
|0
|Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-10, PG, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Dupont (#14, 5-7, PG, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tyler Cochran (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
