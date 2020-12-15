 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 50, Lindbergh 33
Box: Marquette 50, Lindbergh 33

1234Final
Marquette171113950
Lindbergh4911933
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette3-00-0171/5776/25
Lindbergh3-30-0258/86253/84
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)123-42-401
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)92-51-12-20
Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)84-7003
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)82-31-21-22
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)50-41-52-20
Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)41-202-22
Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)42-6000
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)17703-60
Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-10, PG, Jr.)72100
Adam Dupont (#14, 5-7, PG, Jr.)42001
Tyler Cochran (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)30100
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, F, Jr.)2002-21
