Box: Marquette 54, Lafayette 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|10
|11
|5
|7
|33
|Marquette
|10
|12
|20
|12
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|3-4
|0-0
|382/55
|399/57
|Marquette
|4-0
|0-0
|225/32
|109/16
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|20
|3-5
|4-6
|2-2
|0
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-1
|3
|Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|0
|3-6
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|2
