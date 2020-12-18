 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 54, Lafayette 33
0 comments

Box: Marquette 54, Lafayette 33

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Lafayette10115733
Marquette1012201254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette3-40-0382/55399/57
Marquette4-00-0225/32109/16
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)203-54-62-20
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)93-61-401
Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)602-300
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)52-30-11-13
Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)401-11-20
Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)31-401-21
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)30-41-402
Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)30-203-61
Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)10-101-22
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports