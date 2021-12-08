 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 56, Duchesne 29
1234Final
Duchesne1137829
Marquette1316141356
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne1-10-099/50107/54
Marquette2-10-0156/78116/58
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)227-110-38-111
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)101-22-62-30
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)73-501-23
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)51-11-203
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)40-11-31-30
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)42-3002
Justin Long (#40, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-20-201
Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)21-2000
