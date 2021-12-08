Box: Marquette 56, Duchesne 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|11
|3
|7
|8
|29
|Marquette
|13
|16
|14
|13
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|1-1
|0-0
|99/50
|107/54
|Marquette
|2-1
|0-0
|156/78
|116/58
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|22
|7-11
|0-3
|8-11
|1
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|1-2
|2-6
|2-3
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-1
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Justin Long (#40, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
