Box: Marquette 56, Jennings 38

1234Final
Marquette1415111656
Jennings12971038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette10-132-41151/501167/51
Jennings10-93-21187/521259/55

MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)156-120-23-33
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)125-100-12-23
Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)92-51-42-41
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)802-22-45
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)52-501-24
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)30-11-303
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)21-3001
Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)21-1000
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
