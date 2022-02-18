Box: Marquette 56, Jennings 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|14
|15
|11
|16
|56
|Jennings
|12
|9
|7
|10
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|10-13
|2-4
|1151/50
|1167/51
|Jennings
|10-9
|3-2
|1187/52
|1259/55
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|15
|6-12
|0-2
|3-3
|3
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-4
|2-4
|1
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2-2
|2-4
|5
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-2
|4
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.