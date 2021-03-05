 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 58, Lafayette 45
0 comments

Box: Marquette 58, Lafayette 45

  • 0
1234Final
Lafayette91613745
Marquette1816111358
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette14-145-21505/541597/57
Marquette16-82-41382/491107/40
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)166-61-21-24
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)101-72-52-41
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, G, Sr.)81-42-201
Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)73-301-20
Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)72-403-61
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)62-30-12-20
Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)41-302-43
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports