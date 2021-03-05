Box: Marquette 58, Lafayette 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|9
|16
|13
|7
|45
|Marquette
|18
|16
|11
|13
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|14-14
|5-2
|1505/54
|1597/57
|Marquette
|16-8
|2-4
|1382/49
|1107/40
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|16
|6-6
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|10
|1-7
|2-5
|2-4
|1
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|1
|Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|0
|3-6
|1
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-4
|3