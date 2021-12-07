Box: Marquette 58, Ritenour 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|2
|8
|6
|12
|28
|Marquette
|19
|17
|9
|13
|58
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|0-1
|0-0
|28/28
|58/58
|Marquette
|1-1
|0-0
|100/100
|87/87
|Ritenour
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|12
|5-10
|0
|2-4
|2
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|8
|2-7
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Noah Malik (#44, 6-9, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0-1
|2
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|0-1
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|0
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|2
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-6
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
Tags
