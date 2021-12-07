 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 58, Ritenour 28
0 comments

Box: Marquette 58, Ritenour 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Ritenour2861228
Marquette191791358
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour0-10-028/2858/58
Marquette1-10-0100/10087/87
Ritenour
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)125-1002-42
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)82-71-21-20
Noah Malik (#44, 6-9, F, Jr.)84-500-12
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)80-12-32-22
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)72-31-400
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)60-12-402
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)52-60-11-22
Anthony Rolando (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)42-3001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News