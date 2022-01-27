 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marquette 63, Belton 48

1234Final
Marquette812192463
Belton161316348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette8-80-1763/48743/46
Belton0-10-048/363/4

MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)20146-81
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)17710-13
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)84005
Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)8022-21
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)5201-43
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)51100
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
