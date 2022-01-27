Box: Marquette 63, Belton 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|8
|12
|19
|24
|63
|Belton
|16
|13
|16
|3
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|8-8
|0-1
|763/48
|743/46
|Belton
|0-1
|0-0
|48/3
|63/4
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|20
|1
|4
|6-8
|1
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0-1
|3
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Sam McCandless (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.