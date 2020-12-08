Box: Marquette 64, Fort Zumwalt West 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3
|11
|9
|6
|29
|Marquette
|22
|15
|11
|16
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-1
|0-0
|29/29
|64/64
|Marquette
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|29/29
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Harris (#2, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Ethan Hatfield (#5, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge Jewkes (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Chris Kerr (#12, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Johnny Taylor (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|Grant Moehl (#24, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jayden Kouadio (#23, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-6
|0
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|0
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-3
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
