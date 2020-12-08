 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 64, Fort Zumwalt West 29
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West3119629
Marquette2215111664
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West0-10-029/2964/64
Marquette1-00-064/6429/29
Fort Zumwalt WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Harris (#2, 5-9, G, So.)6300-21
Ethan Hatfield (#5, 6-1, G, So.)63000
Judge Jewkes (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)42004
Chris Kerr (#12, 6-4, F, Sr.)42002
Johnny Taylor (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)4011-23
Grant Moehl (#24, 5-11, G, Jr.)30101
Jayden Kouadio (#23, 6-0, G, Sr.)21000
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)17703-60
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)10402-22
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)9310-10
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)93101
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)60200
Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)42000
Jimmy Renne (#33, 6-4, G, Jr.)3010-30
Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)21002
Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)21003
Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)21000
