Box: Marquette 67, Parkway North 52
Box: Marquette 67, Parkway North 52

1234Final
Parkway North131221652
Marquette2122141067
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North4-31-0416/59382/55
Marquette5-10-0335/48212/30
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)152-53-62-21
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)132-23-800
Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)125-1002-20
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)105-7001
Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)52-401-20
Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)52-601-22
Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)52-20-31-21
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-20-300
