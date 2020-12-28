Box: Marquette 67, Parkway North 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|13
|12
|21
|6
|52
|Marquette
|21
|22
|14
|10
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|4-3
|1-0
|416/59
|382/55
|Marquette
|5-1
|0-0
|335/48
|212/30
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|15
|2-5
|3-6
|2-2
|1
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|13
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|0
|Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0
|2-2
|0
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-7
|0
|0
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0