Box: Marquette 68, Oakville 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|2
|8
|9
|11
|30
|Marquette
|22
|23
|12
|11
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|6-5
|0-0
|600/55
|541/49
|Marquette
|6-2
|0-0
|439/40
|290/26
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|11
|2-6
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|2
|Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|0-4
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Schweain (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1