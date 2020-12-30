 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 68, Oakville 30
Box: Marquette 68, Oakville 30

1234Final
Oakville2891130
Marquette2223121168
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville6-50-0600/55541/49
Marquette6-20-0439/40290/26
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)123-42-400
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)112-61-24-41
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)111-23-502
Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)73-401-10
Jack Ahlbrand (#42, 6-1, F, So.)62-202-20
Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)63-6000
Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)50-11-22-21
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)40-41-31-21
Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)42-4000
Riley Schweain (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)21-10-101
