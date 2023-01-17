 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marquette 68, Vianney 51

  •
1234Final
Vianney1011102051
Marquette1813162168
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney10-80-21190/661087/60
Marquette10-42-0766/43751/42

Vianney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Ahlbrand (#22, Sr.)198-1203-42
Sam McCandless (#12, Sr.)131-12-45-62
DJ Mays (#23, Sr.)90-12-63-42
Kieran Burnett (#44, So.)84-60-102
Anthony Rolando (#11, Sr.)84-100-101
Owen Walter (#24, Sr.)72-403-43
Milo Lombardi (#33, Jr.)21-10-100
Will Bernert (#40, Jr.)2002-20
