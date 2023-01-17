Box: Marquette 68, Vianney 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|10
|11
|10
|20
|51
|Marquette
|18
|13
|16
|21
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|10-8
|0-2
|1190/66
|1087/60
|Marquette
|10-4
|2-0
|766/43
|751/42
|Vianney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Ahlbrand (#22, Sr.)
|19
|8-12
|0
|3-4
|2
|Sam McCandless (#12, Sr.)
|13
|1-1
|2-4
|5-6
|2
|DJ Mays (#23, Sr.)
|9
|0-1
|2-6
|3-4
|2
|Kieran Burnett (#44, So.)
|8
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|Anthony Rolando (#11, Sr.)
|8
|4-10
|0-1
|0
|1
|Owen Walter (#24, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|0
|3-4
|3
|Milo Lombardi (#33, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Will Bernert (#40, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0