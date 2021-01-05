 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 69, Vianney 59
0 comments

Box: Marquette 69, Vianney 59

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Vianney1310152159
Marquette242091669
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney4-40-2492/62466/58
Marquette7-20-0508/64349/44
Vianney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)189-1200-21
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)154-62-61-21
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)101-32-32-42
Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)84-5003
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)84-4004
Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)63-5000
Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-10-101
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)21-10-304
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports