Box: Marquette 69, Vianney 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|13
|10
|15
|21
|59
|Marquette
|24
|20
|9
|16
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|4-4
|0-2
|492/62
|466/58
|Marquette
|7-2
|0-0
|508/64
|349/44
|Vianney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|18
|9-12
|0
|0-2
|1
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|15
|4-6
|2-6
|1-2
|1
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|10
|1-3
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0
|3
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|4
|Carlos Bell (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|4