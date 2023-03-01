|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lebanon
|13
|13
|19
|10
|55
|Marquette
|19
|10
|21
|20
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon
|0-1
|0-0
|55/55
|70/70
|Marquette
|15-12
|2-4
|1396/1396
|1449/1449
|Lebanon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DJ Mays (#23, Sr.)
|24
|4-10
|4-7
|4-5
|1
|Brody Owen (#10, Fr.)
|19
|3-6
|2-5
|7-7
|3
|Max Radovilsky (#14, So.)
|8
|0-1
|2-5
|2-4
|3
|Owen Walter (#24, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0
|1-1
|0
|Sam McCandless (#12, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand (#22, Sr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Milo Lombardi (#33, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-3
|1