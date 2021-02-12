Box: Marquette 74, Hazelwood Central 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|10
|8
|16
|17
|51
|Marquette
|16
|18
|21
|19
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|4-5
|1-1
|481/53
|520/58
|Marquette
|12-6
|2-2
|1018/113
|816/91
|Hazelwood Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|24
|3-3
|4-5
|6-8
|0
|Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|16
|7-8
|0
|2-2
|0
|Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-4
|3-3
|0
|0
|Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|11
|2-5
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1