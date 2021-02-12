 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 74, Hazelwood Central 51
Box: Marquette 74, Hazelwood Central 51

1234Final
Hazelwood Central108161751
Marquette1618211974
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central4-51-1481/53520/58
Marquette12-62-21018/113816/91
Hazelwood Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)243-34-56-80
Owen Marsh (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)167-802-20
Hunter Hacala (#34, 6-3, G, Sr.)153-43-300
Andrew Young (#32, 6-7, F, Jr.)112-52-21-14
Cade Woodfin (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)42-4000
Anthony Caldwell (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)31-20-11-23
Alex Radovilsky (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)1001-21
