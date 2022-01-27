Box: Maryville Christian 42, North County Christian 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County Christian
|12
|11
|7
|8
|38
|Maryville Christian
|10
|10
|11
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County Christian
|10-6
|0-0
|815/51
|746/47
|Maryville Christian
|5-5
|0-1
|429/27
|480/30
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|North County Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.