Box: Maryville Christian 42, North County Christian 38

1234Final
North County Christian12117838
Maryville Christian1010111142
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County Christian10-60-0815/51746/47
Maryville Christian5-50-1429/27480/30

North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darius Gooden (#40, PG, Sr.)156100
Darion Gooden (#30, PG, Sr.)102200
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)84000
Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)51100
