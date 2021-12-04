Box: Mascoutah 45, Marion 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|12
|11
|10
|12
|45
|Marion
|6
|12
|12
|12
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|6-0
|1-0
|339/56
|247/41
|Marion
|1-1
|1-0
|95/16
|96/16
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|11
|1-7
|2-4
|3-4
|1
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|0
|3-5
|2
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|0
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
