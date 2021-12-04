 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 45, Marion 42
1234Final
Mascoutah1211101245
Marion612121242
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah6-01-0339/56247/41
Marion1-11-095/1696/16
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)111-72-43-41
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)114-503-52
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)102-22-501
Justin King (#12, Sr.)104-80-22-32
Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)3003-40
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
