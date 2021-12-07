 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 47, Salem, Illinois 42
Box: Mascoutah 47, Salem, Illinois 42

1234Final
Mascoutah91891147
Salem, Illinois19106742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah7-01-0386/55289/41
Salem, Illinois1-30-1194/28195/28
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)146-802-22
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)141-24-902
Justin King (#12, Sr.)104-40-42-22
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)52-301-13
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)42-60-402
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
