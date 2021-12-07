Box: Mascoutah 47, Salem, Illinois 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|9
|18
|9
|11
|47
|Salem, Illinois
|19
|10
|6
|7
|42
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|7-0
|1-0
|386/55
|289/41
|Salem, Illinois
|1-3
|0-1
|194/28
|195/28
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|14
|6-8
|0
|2-2
|2
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|14
|1-2
|4-9
|0
|2
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|10
|4-4
|0-4
|2-2
|2
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-1
|3
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-4
|0
|2
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.