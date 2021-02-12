 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 54, Roxana 46
Box: Mascoutah 54, Roxana 46

1234Final
Mascoutah171781254
Roxana101351846
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah2-00-0119/6093/46
Roxana2-30-0231/116227/114
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavin Huffman (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)153-72-83-63
Andrew Beckman (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)122-61-55-63
Parris White (#15, 6-1, F, Sr.)115-901-43
Braeden Wells (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)42-40-10-12
Austin Martin (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)41-10-12-52
