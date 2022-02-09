Box: Mascoutah 56, Civic Memorial 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|6
|23
|13
|14
|56
|Civic Memorial
|7
|13
|8
|13
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|20-6
|7-0
|1569/60
|1240/48
|Civic Memorial
|6-21
|0-8
|1153/44
|1474/57
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|22
|8-11
|1-2
|3-3
|1
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|10
|5-11
|0
|0
|4
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|2
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|4
|Jayden McCoo (#20)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|1
|Ian Thompkins (#3)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Norrenberns (#25)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.