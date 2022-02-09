 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Mascoutah 56, Civic Memorial 41

  • 0
1234Final
Mascoutah623131456
Civic Memorial71381341
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah20-67-01569/601240/48
Civic Memorial6-210-81153/441474/57

People are also reading…

MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, Sr.)228-111-23-31
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)105-11004
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)72-31-502
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)60-12-204
Jayden McCoo (#20)42-30-101
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)301-401
Ian Thompkins (#3)21-1000
Sam Norrenberns (#25)21-3001
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News