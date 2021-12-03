 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 56, Highland 47
1234Final
Mascoutah1914101356
Highland15716947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah5-01-0294/59205/41
Highland2-30-1236/47273/55
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, Sr.)2710-121-34-41
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)123-80-16-80
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)93-81-502
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)301-102
Ian Thompkins (#3)301-100
Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)2002-20
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
