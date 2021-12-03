Box: Mascoutah 56, Highland 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|19
|14
|10
|13
|56
|Highland
|15
|7
|16
|9
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|5-0
|1-0
|294/59
|205/41
|Highland
|2-3
|0-1
|236/47
|273/55
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|27
|10-12
|1-3
|4-4
|1
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|12
|3-8
|0-1
|6-8
|0
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|9
|3-8
|1-5
|0
|2
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|2
|Ian Thompkins (#3)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
