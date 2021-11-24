Box: Mascoutah 57, Staunton 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|16
|18
|16
|7
|57
|Staunton
|6
|3
|5
|4
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|2-0
|0-0
|120/60
|73/36
|Staunton
|0-3
|0-0
|67/34
|187/94
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|12
|6-6
|0-1
|0
|1
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4-6
|0
|0
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|11
|2-3
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Ian Thompkins (#3)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|1
|Jayden McCoo (#20)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Miles Ntekop (#35)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
