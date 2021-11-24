 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 57, Staunton 18
Box: Mascoutah 57, Staunton 18

1234Final
Mascoutah161816757
Staunton635418
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah2-00-0120/6073/36
Staunton0-30-067/34187/94
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, Sr.)126-60-101
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)1204-600
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)112-32-41-20
Ian Thompkins (#3)602-301
Jayden McCoo (#20)51-11-101
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)52-20-11-23
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)21-1003
Miles Ntekop (#35)21-4000
Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)21-1001
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
