Box: Mascoutah 58, Columbia 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|8
|14
|16
|20
|58
|Columbia
|14
|12
|4
|10
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|3-0
|0-0
|178/59
|113/38
|Columbia
|2-1
|0-0
|159/53
|130/43
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|21
|8-12
|1-6
|2-2
|1
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|16
|2-8
|3-4
|3-4
|2
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|14
|7-8
|0
|0
|2
|Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|2
|Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|12
|3-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|3
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|Caleb Yochum (#10, 5-9, G, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-7
|0
|1-2
|4
