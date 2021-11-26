 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mascoutah 58, Columbia 40
0 comments

Box: Mascoutah 58, Columbia 40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Mascoutah814162058
Columbia141241040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah3-00-0178/59113/38
Columbia2-10-0159/53130/43
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, Sr.)218-121-62-21
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)162-83-43-42
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)147-8002
Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)301-102
Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)21-1000
Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)21-1000
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)123-52-300
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)93-61-300
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)63-3003
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)63-50-101
Caleb Yochum (#10, 5-9, G, So.)42-3000
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)31-701-24
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News