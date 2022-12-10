 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Mascoutah 59, Ridgewood 35

  • 0
Final
Ridgewood35
Mascoutah59
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ridgewood0-10-035/3559/59
Mascoutah8-12-0481/481403/403

People are also reading…

Ridgewood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Miles Ntekop (#34, Jr.)146-702-50
Michael Fox (#23, Sr.)120-24-702
Corey Harris (#2, So.)103-60-14-51
Quincy Hall Jr. (#5, Sr.)104-40-12-32
Ian Thompkins (#3, Sr.)70-12-61-22
Jacob Jung (#22, Jr.)41-102-20
Jayden McCoo (#4, So.)21-20-202
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News