Box: Mascoutah 59, Ridgewood 35

|Final
|Ridgewood
|35
|Mascoutah
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ridgewood
|0-1
|0-0
|35/35
|59/59
|Mascoutah
|8-1
|2-0
|481/481
|403/403
People are also reading…
|Ridgewood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Miles Ntekop (#34, Jr.)
|14
|6-7
|0
|2-5
|0
|Michael Fox (#23, Sr.)
|12
|0-2
|4-7
|0
|2
|Corey Harris (#2, So.)
|10
|3-6
|0-1
|4-5
|1
|Quincy Hall Jr. (#5, Sr.)
|10
|4-4
|0-1
|2-3
|2
|Ian Thompkins (#3, Sr.)
|7
|0-1
|2-6
|1-2
|2
|Jacob Jung (#22, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jayden McCoo (#4, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2