Box: Mascoutah 60, Nashville 45
1234Final
Mascoutah167152260
Nashville1111101345
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah4-00-0238/60158/40
Nashville2-20-0198/50165/41
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)195-61-16-62
Justin King (#12, Sr.)165-72-40-11
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)114-61-204
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)903-902
Jacob Jung (#22)301-100
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)21-3005
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
