Box: Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro, Illinois 46
1234Final
Hillsboro, Illinois1014101246
Mascoutah1813191262
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro, Illinois4-31-0389/56373/53
Mascoutah9-12-0586/84423/60
Hillsboro, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)177-91-401
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)126-100-10-24
Justin King (#12, Sr.)126-130-200
Quincy Hall (#30)92-31-12-22
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)903-801
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)21-2002
Corey Harris (#10)1001-20
