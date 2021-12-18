Box: Mascoutah 62, Hillsboro, Illinois 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|10
|14
|10
|12
|46
|Mascoutah
|18
|13
|19
|12
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|4-3
|1-0
|389/56
|373/53
|Mascoutah
|9-1
|2-0
|586/84
|423/60
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|17
|7-9
|1-4
|0
|1
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|12
|6-10
|0-1
|0-2
|4
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|12
|6-13
|0-2
|0
|0
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|9
|2-3
|1-1
|2-2
|2
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-8
|0
|1
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Corey Harris (#10)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
