Box: Mascoutah 63, Mater Dei 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Mater Dei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|13-1
|3-0
|854/61
|596/43
|Mater Dei
|7-6
|0-0
|637/46
|600/43
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|28
|12-14
|0-2
|4-8
|2
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|18
|6-13
|1-1
|3-6
|2
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|0
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jayden McCoo (#20)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|4
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.