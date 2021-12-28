 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 63, Mater Dei 44
Box: Mascoutah 63, Mater Dei 44

1234Final
Mascoutah000063
Mater Dei000044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah13-13-0854/61596/43
Mater Dei7-60-0637/46600/43
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)2812-140-24-82
Justin King (#12, Sr.)186-131-13-62
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)93-61-400
Quincy Hall (#30)41-402-23
Jayden McCoo (#20)21-1000
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)200-12-24
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
