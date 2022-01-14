 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 67, Highland 45
1234Final
Highland000045
Mascoutah000067
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland8-113-3868/46997/52
Mascoutah14-34-01013/53756/40
Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)234-75-900
Justin King (#12, Sr.)20426-80
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)11501-20
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)63000
Corey Harris (#10)21000
Jayden McCoo (#20)2002-20
Quincy Hall (#30)2002-20
Miles Ntekop (#35)1001-40
