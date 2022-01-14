Box: Mascoutah 67, Highland 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Mascoutah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|8-11
|3-3
|868/46
|997/52
|Mascoutah
|14-3
|4-0
|1013/53
|756/40
|Highland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|23
|4-7
|5-9
|0
|0
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|20
|4
|2
|6-8
|0
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Corey Harris (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden McCoo (#20)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Miles Ntekop (#35)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
