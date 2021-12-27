Box: Mascoutah 71, Illinois Valley Central 40

|1
|Mascoutah
|16
|15
|29
|11
|71
|Illinois Valley Central
|14
|7
|11
|8
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|11-1
|3-0
|720/60
|502/42
|Illinois Valley Central
|0-1
|0-0
|40/3
|71/6
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|20
|7-12
|2-3
|0
|2
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|14
|7-8
|0
|0
|2
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|12
|4-6
|1-4
|1-3
|1
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|11
|1-1
|3-5
|0
|0
|Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ian Thompkins (#3)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
|Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Corey Harris (#10)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden McCoo (#20)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
