Box: Mascoutah 71, Illinois Valley Central 40
1234Final
Mascoutah1615291171
Illinois Valley Central14711840
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah11-13-0720/60502/42
Illinois Valley Central0-10-040/371/6
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, Sr.)207-122-302
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)147-8002
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)124-61-41-31
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)111-13-500
Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)42-2000
Ian Thompkins (#3)301-202
Eli Anderson (#11, Jr.)21-100-21
Corey Harris (#10)21-1000
Jayden McCoo (#20)21-2001
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)1001-20
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
