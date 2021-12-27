Box: Mascoutah 71, Metro-East Lutheran 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|14
|19
|8
|9
|50
|Mascoutah
|17
|15
|18
|21
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|6-5
|0-0
|606/55
|618/56
|Mascoutah
|12-1
|3-0
|791/72
|552/50
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|20
|7-12
|0-1
|6-11
|3
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|20
|9-18
|0-2
|2-2
|3
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|10
|4-9
|0
|2-4
|0
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-5
|0
|2
|Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden McCoo (#20)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
Tags
