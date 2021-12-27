 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 71, Metro-East Lutheran 50
Box: Mascoutah 71, Metro-East Lutheran 50

1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran14198950
Mascoutah1715182171
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran6-50-0606/55618/56
Mascoutah12-13-0791/72552/50
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)207-120-16-113
Justin King (#12, Sr.)209-180-22-23
Quincy Hall (#30)104-902-40
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)93-41-403
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)903-502
Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)21-1000
Jayden McCoo (#20)1001-20
