 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mascoutah 74, Madison, Illinois 51
0 comments

Box: Mascoutah 74, Madison, Illinois 51

  • 0
1234Final
Madison, Illinois68191851
Mascoutah1419221974
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Madison, Illinois0-70-0309/44435/62
Mascoutah9-05-0584/83420/60
Madison, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, 6-5, G, Sr.)16611-20
Braden Bryant (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)14224-60
Jack Seibert (#13, 6-5, F, Jr.)12502-40
Cedric Rhodes (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)93100
Quincy Hall (#10, 5-10, G, So.)8204-60
Jacob Rudolphi (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)51100
Thomas Conroy (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)4102-20
Ryan Bibb (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)21000
Eli Anderson (#11)21000
Derek Plab (#14, 5-1, G, Jr.)1001-10
Tracy Harris (#5)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports