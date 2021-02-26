Box: Mascoutah 74, Madison, Illinois 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Madison, Illinois
|6
|8
|19
|18
|51
|Mascoutah
|14
|19
|22
|19
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Madison, Illinois
|0-7
|0-0
|309/44
|435/62
|Mascoutah
|9-0
|5-0
|584/83
|420/60
|Madison, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|16
|6
|1
|1-2
|0
|Braden Bryant (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-6
|0
|Jack Seibert (#13, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|0
|Cedric Rhodes (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Quincy Hall (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|0
|Jacob Rudolphi (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas Conroy (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ryan Bibb (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eli Anderson (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Derek Plab (#14, 5-1, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-1
|0
|Tracy Harris (#5)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0