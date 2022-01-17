Box: Mascoutah 77, Brentwood 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|14
|6
|13
|20
|53
|Mascoutah
|26
|14
|20
|17
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|7-1
|3-0
|529/66
|407/51
|Mascoutah
|15-3
|4-0
|1090/136
|809/101
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|23
|6-8
|3-6
|2-5
|1
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|19
|1-1
|5-11
|2-2
|5
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|12
|6-7
|0-1
|0
|1
|Jayden McCoo (#20)
|7
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|2
|Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-4
|0
|Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|3
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Corey Harris (#10)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.