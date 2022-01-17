 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 77, Brentwood 53
Box: Mascoutah 77, Brentwood 53

1234Final
Brentwood146132053
Mascoutah2614201777
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood7-13-0529/66407/51
Mascoutah15-34-01090/136809/101
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12, Sr.)236-83-62-51
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)191-15-112-25
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)126-70-101
Jayden McCoo (#20)72-31-102
Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)41-402-40
Ryan Bibb (#34, Sr.)42-400-23
Quincy Hall (#30)42-3000
Tommy Beck (#32, Sr.)21-1001
Corey Harris (#10)21-30-100
